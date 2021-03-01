Family of 24-year-old woman killed in Madera County on Thanksgiving searching for answers

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A statue of a white angel is placed on the front lawn of a La Vina home in Madera County.A picture of 24-year-old Stephanie Salceda is placed right under it.Maira Salceda says this is the spot where her little sister took her final breathes."She was trying to come into the house for help, so she didn't make it and this is where she fell," she said.Stephanie was killed last Thanksgiving. Maira says her sister was driving home when she was shot.Authorities say the shooting happened near the intersection of Avenue 9 and Road 23. Stephanie was less than a mile away from home when it happened.Her car was shot three times - one of those bullets hit her."It has been very hard for me to accept her loss," Maira said. "It just seems so unreal sometimes. To me, it feels like she's out somewhere and she is going to come back."The loss has been agonizing for the Salceda family. Stephanie had just turned 24.Maira describes her sister as a loving, outgoing young woman who was full of life.She believes the shooting was case of mistaken identity."Somebody must have confused her with somebody else because I personally don't think she is the kind of person that would have problems with people," she said.Detectives with the Madera County Sheriff's Office are now asking for the public's help to solve this case. Maira says her family is desperate for answers."I know it is not going to bring her back, but it will bring a little bit of peace into our hearts," she said.Authorities are asking anyone who knows something to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office.They can also leave a tip anonymously by calling Valley Crime Stoppers.