Traffic lights out at busy Madera intersection, stop signs in place

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drivers are asked to take caution at a busy Madera intersection due to a power outage.

The traffic lights are out at Granada Dr. and Howard Rd. Tuesday morning.

The Madera Police Department says lifted stop signs are in place until the issue is fixed.

Officers say the lights are expected to be out for a few hours.