Authorities to provide update on missing 19-year-old Madera woman

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is searching for 19-year-old Melanie Rios Camacho who disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide an update on a missing 19-year-old woman.

Authorities have been searching for Melanie Rios Camacho.

She was last seen leaving her job at an AutoZone in Madera shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday.

A couple of hours after Camacho's mother reported her missing, her car was found abandoned and on fire in a farm area off Avenue 14 near Road 8.

Camacho told her mother she was going to a friend's house after work. Detectives learned that Camacho told her friend and coworkers she was going to see an ex-boyfriend.

A press conference will be held at 3 pm Monday. We will be streaming the event.

