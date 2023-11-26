The Madera County Sheriff's Office is searching for 19-year-old Melanie Rios Camacho who disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Search is on for missing 19-year-old Madera girl, car found abandoned and burned

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing at-risk teen who disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

19-year-old Melanie Rios Camacho was last seen Friday at Auto Zone on Gateway Drive in Madera

That Auto Zone is also where she works.

She did not report to work Saturday morning and has not been seen by her family.

The car she drives, a 2014 Nissan Altima, was found in the area of Avenue 14 and Road 8 in Madera County abandoned and burned.

Anyone with any information about where she could be is urged to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

