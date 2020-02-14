Two people shot during argument under Madera bridge, victims expected to survive

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An argument ended in a shooting in the North Valley Thursday night, sending two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Madera police are now searching for the gunman who got away after a man and woman were hit by bullets in their lower legs.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near Riverside Drive and Lake street underneath a bridge. The argument escalated between two men when one pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police don't yet know the relationship between the victims and the gunman, but they do believe they all knew each other.

"We just like to let the public know it was isolated," Sgt. John Bushey said. "From what we are gathering these two males didn't like each other for some reason."

The victims are expected to survive their injuries. Officers do not have a suspect description at this time.
