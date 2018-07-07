INVESTIGATION

Madera Police searching for suspect after man found dead in his car

Officers found 26-year-old Daniel Pelayo Saturday morning outside of a driveway home on Wallace Avenue near Lake Street. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Officers found 26-year-old Daniel Pelayo Saturday morning outside of a driveway home on Wallace Avenue near Lake Street, with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Officers say they believe the shooting happened last night around eleven, but they did not receive any calls about shots being fired in the area.

"Some of the people we are talking to thought they heard fireworks, so they just disregarded them," said Sgt. Mark Trukki.

Detectives are now talking to neighbors and nearby businesses to try to use surveillance video to track down a suspect.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Madera Police Department.
madera
