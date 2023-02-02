City of Madera seeing increase of fentanyl overdose calls in last few days, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Madera has seen an increase in fentanyl overdoses over the past few days.

Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson says the city has had three separate overdose calls in the past 48 hours.

Chief Lawson added they have had vehicle stops where they have confiscated fentanyl.

The three people who overdosed are a part of the homeless population and have recovered after being given NARCAN.

If you or someone you know are currently struggling with addiction and need help with treatment, please contact the Madera County Department of Public Health (559-675-7893).