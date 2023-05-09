Madera Ranchos man held to answer in sex trafficking case, trial date will be set next month

A Madera County judge has determined there is enough evidence for a Madera Ranchos man to stand trial on charges of sex trafficking.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County judge has determined there is enough evidence for a Madera Ranchos man to stand trial on charges of sex trafficking.

Dylan Dobbs was arrested back in July of 2020.

He's accused of abusing, coercing and sex trafficking a 22-year-old woman.

Nearly three years after his arrest, Dobbs was in a Madera County courtroom to determine if he would have to go to trial.

Action News was not allowed to show Dobbs in court, but our cameras were rolling as Madera County Deputy District Attorney Spenser Wagner presented the evidence against him.

Dobbs was arrested following a traffic stop in July of 2020.

Inside the vehicle Dobbs was driving, deputies found evidence including several cell phones and tablets.

"I found a loaded magazine with nine live rounds." Madera County Deputy Bianca Zendejas testified. "There was marijuana as well as what appeared to be wax."

When investigators questioned Dobbs about his involvement with the 22-year-old victim in the case, he told investigators they formed a business partnership.

"He would provide the transportation and protection in exchange a cut of the money." Deputy Zendejas said. "He basically said that he never forced her to do anything she didn't want to do."

Prosecutors say there were multiple posts on Dobbs' Facebook page advertising the victim's services.

They say there were also private messages soliciting other girls to join.

Authorities say Dobbs said the victim was the one using his account, but later admitted he was involved at times.

"So he essentially admitted to trying to recruit other girls to work for him?" Wagner asked.

"Correct." Deputy Zendejas said.

But the defense pointed out deputies only stopped Dobbs the day he was arrested because an undercover deputy believed Dobbs was intentionally following him, not because he did something wrong.

"Did you see it commit definitive traffic violations in your presence?" Defense Attorney Martin Taleisnik asked Madera County Sheriff's Deputy Logan Majeski.

"No," Deputy Majeski responded.

The defense also argued Dobbs told investigators he knew nothing about prostitution when he met the victim.

Instead, saying she was being prostituted by another man named 'Twon' and the three were in somewhat of a love triangle.

He said investigators couldn't prove who was posting the advertisements from Dobbs' account.

"Dylan told you that [ Jane Doe ] and Twon had access to his Facebook accounts, right?" Taleisnik asked Deputy Zendejas.

"I believe so," she responded.

The judge ultimately ruled there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Dobbs remains in custody.

He'll be back in court on June 2, 2023, to set a date for the trial.