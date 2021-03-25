Madera County school bringing seniors back to campus on Thursday

MADERA RANCHOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley school district is welcoming back seniors to campus after more than a year of learning behind a computer screen.Liberty High school in Madera Ranchos will have a soft opening starting Thursday, allowing half of their seniors with last names starting from A to L to return to learn in person under a hybrid model.On Friday, the other half of the senior class will return.A self-screening process will be done on an app and in-person before entry onto campus.Desks will be socially distant and masks will be required.Students will also have to work in a counterclockwise rotation to avoid crowding.There will also be some flexibility for parents who change their mind, and want to keep their students home.Julie Cruz, the library media technician at Liberty High says she feels safe with the plan the principal has put in place."This is just a soft opening, it's not a strong opening, it's just to see what the kinks are. Our students need to come back. The plan we are going to put in place will be very effective," Cruz says.During an online meeting Wednesday, some raised concerns about exposure, and what the school would do if that were to happen."We have to follow CDC and public health guidance and if it's one case and how many people were exposed within a distance of a certain period of time," says principal Felipe Piedra.The principal also says they have the capacity to bring more students back, and are pushing to do so by April 5th.