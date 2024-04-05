Second Son Brews becomes community hub in Madera Ranchos

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A career setback led a couple in Madera Ranchos to embark on a new journey, opening the only brewery in that community a few years ago.

They say the support from the community has been one of a kind.

Cindy and Troy Norman opened Second Son Brews in Madera Ranchos in 2017 and say getting to this point has been an exciting journey.

"Our dream was always to open something like this in the Ranchos," said Cindy.

With the newspaper industry shifting, Troy was let go of his job with the Fresno Bee in 2016.

"And it was just the knock on the door saying, it's your time. It's your time to do this," Cindy said.

Troy took the opportunity to turn his hobby of brewing beer into a business alongside his wife.

They started by turning part of their property into a small tap room, becoming a popular hangout for many in the community.

"I mean, we had couches and soft chairs. It would be like having a beer at your friend's house in the living room. That is what it started out like, and it grew, and we had to put more tables and chairs," Troy explained.

In 2020, the business expanded.

The brewing still happens on their property, but this space on Avenue 12 is where you'll find 19 beers on tap.

"It's fun to get out of those nine main beers we always have on tap. We have nine standard, and we try to rotate beers just to experiment. And have fun! "

With so many regulars, they have a Muggers Club.

The 100 mugs hanging on two walls of the business belong to members.

"They get a discount on beer, and when we do limited series, they get to come first and try it before anyone else," Cindy explained.

The brewery also has an open room for community meetings and gatherings, such as the soccer committee and Boy Scout council.

Cindy and Troy say this new chapter of their lives has been exciting and scary, but they thank the community for the endless support.

"This community is so supportive and I am thankful for one, living in this great community and two, being able to give back to the community we have lived in for so many years," said Cindy.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.