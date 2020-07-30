Madera County man arrested for abuse, sex trafficking; detectives searching for other victims

Madera County detectives are searching for other victims of a Madera Ranchos man who they say carried out the abuse, coercion, and sex trafficking of a 22-year-old woman.

The sheriff's office has arrested 27-year-old Dylan Colby Nichols Dobbs and booked him into the Madera County Department of Corrections and held on $1,025,000 bail for charges including human trafficking, financial elder abuse, and felony grand theft.


He has also been charged with an unrelated shooting that occurred on Highway 41 earlier this week.

Detectives believe Dobbs has been behind the sex trafficking of several women and girls in the San Francisco Bay and Las Vegas areas and has been controlling them through coercion, threats, and violence.


They say he gets in touch with his potential victims through social media.

If you have information about additional victims, please call the Madera County Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770.
