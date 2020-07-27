Person shot while driving on Highway 41 in Madera County, CHP says

Madera County: Southbound 41 at 145 remain CLOSED due to police investigation. Take alternate route, no ETO. pic.twitter.com/cnK87nujT1 — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) July 27, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a person was shot while driving on Highway 41 in Madera County on Monday morning.The California Highway Patrol says the victim was driving southbound on Highway 41 near Highway 145 at around 3:40 am, when someone in a nearby pick up truck opened fire.The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of their chest.The CHP has part of southbound Highway 41 at the intersection with Highway 145 closed while officers and Madera County sheriff's deputies investigate.A motive for the shooting has not been released.