Madera substitute teacher arrested for having sex with underage student

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A substitute teacher in Madera County has been arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with an underage student.Amanda Wood, who worked as a substitute teacher with the Chawanakee Unified School District, was taken into custody on Thursday evening and booked on multiple felony charges.The Madera County Sheriff's Office says it has found evidence that Wood, a 42-year-old Madera resident, had 'inappropriate' relations with a student at Minarets High School. The student was a minor.They are asking anyone who may be a victim or may know a victim in the case to contact them at (559) 675-7770.