Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate, human rights activist gets married to Asser Malik

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Pakistani activist, has gotten married, she announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families," Yousafzai wrote in the caption.



"Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she added.

Her husband is Asser Malik, an operations manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board from the city of Lahore.

Yousafzai, now 24, gained international recognition for her activism against the Taliban's efforts to stop girls from attending school.

When she was 15, she was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban and flown to England to receive treatment.

In 2014, she won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17, becoming the youngest laureate of the prize.

Last year, she graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.
