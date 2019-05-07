MALEAH DAVIS: What we know about missing Houston 4-year-old who was possibly kidnapped

An Amber Alert was issued on Sunday for Maleah Davis. She was possibly taken by three men, said her stepdad, Darion Vence. Before the alleged kidnapping, Vence said he was assaulted by the men, then blacked out for 24 hours.
That's where police are hoping the public can help fill in the gaps.
Maleah was wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip jacket, blue jeans and gray, white and pink sneakers.
She is described as an African-American female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 3 feet tall and weighs 30 to 40 pounds.
Here's what we know about how the events have unfolded since Friday night, according to what Vence has told detectives.
Friday, May 3
Around 9 p.m., police say Vence told them he was on his way to pick up Maleah's mother at Bush Intercontinental Airport when he was forced to pull over.
His 1-year-old son and Maleah were with him at the time.
"He hears a popping noise like he has a flat tire," said detective Mark Holbrook.
Vence told police that's when the three men got out and approached him while he was pulled over near Greens Road and Highway 59.
Vence says the men were in a 2010 blue Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck.
1/2: Photos displayed at the media briefing: first is victim's stolen car, a silver 2011 Nissan Altima with TX paper tags 3092G9, seen on a traffic camera near Hwy 59 & State Hwy 6 in Sugar Land about 3 pm Saturday (May 4). Second is photo likeness of suspects' blue truck. pic.twitter.com/rseWWqO4s4— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019
"One of them makes a comment saying that Maleah looks very nice, looks very sweet," said Holbrook.
Police said that's when Vence was reportedly hit on the head by one of the men and lost consciousness.
Saturday, May 4
This is where police say there is a major gap in the timeline.
The family's car, a silver Nissan Altima, was last seen driving through an intersection in Sugar Land at 2:54 p.m.
The vehicle, which he recently bought, is considered stolen. It has a Texas temporary tag of 3092G9.
Better quality, color photo taken by traffic camera of the stolen Nissan Altima with tags 330-92G9. #hounews pic.twitter.com/UizXnhIC4h— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019
According to detectives, Vence was in and out of consciousness in the back of the suspects' truck.
Eventually, Vence says that he woke up on Saturday around 6 p.m. on the side of Highway 6, near First Colony Mall. His son was with him, but Maleah was not.
Vence says the abductors kept Maleah with them and drove off.
He told authorities he tried to wave people down for help, but no one stopped.
It's also around this time that Vence said Maleah was last seen in the 16500 block of the Southwest Freeway.
Meanwhile, police say Maleah's mother was waiting for Vence at the airport and did not report the family missing to police until Saturday morning after not hearing from him.
They say she ultimately got another family member to pick her up.
By the time Vence got to Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, it was 11 p.m. He then reported Maleah missing.
Sunday, May 5
By 8 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued for Maleah.
RELATED: What are the criteria for issuing Amber Alerts?
Houston police also held a press conference later that afternoon, providing more details about Maleah, including that she has had multiple brain surgeries in the past because she had a loose piece of skull.
She requires constant care.
Monday, May 6
At 10:30 a.m., the Houston Police Department requested the immediate help of Texas EquuSearch to try to find Maleah.
Volunteers searching on foot and by ATV in a field in northeast Houston near Highway 59 and Greens Road. This is where Maleah's stepdad says he was approached by the men Friday night.
"We want to start checking every single dumpster just in case," said Texas EquuSearch's Tim Miller. "We believe in miracles. Let's hope we get one."
Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, also spoke to ABC13, saying she is terrified for her young daughter.
"My spirit is so broken, I feel so lost. I can't concentrate, I can't focus. It's so overwhelming for me. It doesn't seem real," Bowens said tearfully.
Investigators have spoken with Maleah's biological father, and he is cooperating with police.
Anyone with information on Maleah Davis' whereabouts is urged to contact HPD at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
ORIGINAL STORY: