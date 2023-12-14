WATCH LIVE

Man accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old in North Fresno pleads not guilty

Thursday, December 14, 2023 12:21AM
The man accused of killing 23-year-old Mohamed Abdillahi pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of killing 23-year-old Mohamed Abdillahi pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday morning.

Abdillahi's family in tears after seeing the suspect, 30-year-old Scott Lawson, in handcuffs.

"I want justice," Fadumo Abdillahi, Abdillahi's aunt, said through tears.

The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. on November 17.

Officers were called to reports of the stabbing in North Fresno and found Abdillahi behind the T-Mobile on Blackstone Avenue and Abby Street-- just north of Herndon.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

"My entire family and extended family loved him with all of our hearts. This has destroyed the family," the victim's aunt said.

Detectives say Abdillahi was in a physical fight with Lawson who then pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

Abdillahi's family heartbroken-- left with fond memories of him.

"He's just a very kind young man. He loved helping his family. He always helped around the house with chores and what not," Mohamed Gass, Abdillahi's cousin, said.

Lawson was arrested a week later after turning himself in.

His bail is set at just over $1 million.

His pre-preliminary hearing is set for January 18th while his preliminary hearing is expected to be February 8.

