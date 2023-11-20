The man who was stabbed to death in northeast Fresno has been identified as 23-year-old Mohamed Abdillahi.

Man stabbed and killed during fight in northeast Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was stabbed to death in northeast Fresno has been identified as 23-year-old Mohamed Abdillahi.

The Fresno Police Department says the stabbing happened around 8 pm on November 17 behind the T-Mobile on Abby Street, just northeast of Blackstone and Herndon avenues.

Authorities say Abdillahi was in a fight that led to the stabbing.

He was taken to St. Agnes Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police do not believe the attack was random.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.

This is the 28th homicide in the city of Fresno this year.

