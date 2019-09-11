deputy-involved shooting

Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera, man accused of shooting Merced Co. deputy appears in court

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera faced a judge inside a courtroom for the first time since his dramatic arrest on Interstate 5 near Kettleman City last Thursday.

The Merced County District Attorney's Office filed a 12 page criminal complaint hours before the hearing, charging the defendant with 19 counts, including attempted murder of a peace officer, carjacking, burglary, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and stalking.

Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera told the judge through an interpreter that he owns his own landscaping business, but cannot afford an attorney.

Merced County Sheriff's Office releases name of deputy shot in Dos Palos

"If I'm not released then no one is working," an interpreter said on Lopez-Herrera's behalf.

Investigators say the 51-year-old beat his wife with a gun inside this home in rural Merced County and fired several rounds while his children hid in a closet on September 1.

Three days later, the Sheriff's Tactical and Reconnaissance, or STAR team, tracked him to this property in Dos Palos where he was working. That's where he's accused of opening fire from behind a fence, hitting Sgt. Clint Landrum in the vest and leg.

Lopez-Herrera sped away from the scene and was caught after two separate pursuits.

During this hearing, his arm was still bandaged from being bitten by a K9 during his arrest. Afterward, Action News spoke briefly with his public defender.

"At this point, the case is under review, and we will be appearing at the next court appearance with the defendant," said defense attorney Vincent Andrade.

Lopez-Herrera is also accused of firing at a CHP sergeant during the second pursuit through Fresno County, but the current complaint only includes crimes in Merced County so more charges could be filed.

Friday, the judge ordered that he continue to be held without bail and postponed his arraignment until next week.
