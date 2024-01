Man arrested, accused of shooting teen in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody accused of a shooting in Madera.

The shooting happened Thursday on A and 5th streets.

Police found a teen with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Officers located the suspect and gun at his home and arrested him.

A motive for the shooting and the name of the suspect has not been released.