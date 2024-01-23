WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man arrested after injuring relative at Clovis home, police say

KFSN logo
Tuesday, January 23, 2024 7:14AM
Man arrested after injuring relative at Clovis home, police say
A man was arrested after a domestic incident led to a standoff in a Clovis neighborhood on Monday.
KFSN

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after a domestic incident led to a standoff in a Clovis neighborhood on Monday.

Around 11:30 am, officers were called out to a home on Linda Avenue for a disturbance between 41-year-old Chris Hibler and another man.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a non-life-threatening injury.

Clovis police say Hibler, who was armed with a knife, went inside of the home and refused to come out.

A couple of hours later, investigators say Hibler came out of the home and tried running away but was tased by an officer.

Officials say both men are related and had been involved in another disturbance earlier in the week.

After that, a restraining order was issued against Hibler.

Hibler was booked into the Fresno County Jail and is facing at least a charge of violation of a protection order

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW