Man arrested after injuring relative at Clovis home, police say

A man was arrested after a domestic incident led to a standoff in a Clovis neighborhood on Monday.

A man was arrested after a domestic incident led to a standoff in a Clovis neighborhood on Monday.

A man was arrested after a domestic incident led to a standoff in a Clovis neighborhood on Monday.

A man was arrested after a domestic incident led to a standoff in a Clovis neighborhood on Monday.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after a domestic incident led to a standoff in a Clovis neighborhood on Monday.

Around 11:30 am, officers were called out to a home on Linda Avenue for a disturbance between 41-year-old Chris Hibler and another man.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a non-life-threatening injury.

Clovis police say Hibler, who was armed with a knife, went inside of the home and refused to come out.

A couple of hours later, investigators say Hibler came out of the home and tried running away but was tased by an officer.

Officials say both men are related and had been involved in another disturbance earlier in the week.

After that, a restraining order was issued against Hibler.

Hibler was booked into the Fresno County Jail and is facing at least a charge of violation of a protection order