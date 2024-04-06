23-year-old man arrested after fleeing from Visalia PD officer and crashing into tire shop

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he fled from a Visalia Police officer and crashed into a tire shop.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he fled from a Visalia Police officer and crashed into a tire shop.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he fled from a Visalia Police officer and crashed into a tire shop.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he fled from a Visalia Police officer and crashed into a tire shop.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he fled from a Visalia Police officer and crashed into a tire shop.

An officer conducted a traffic stop just after 11:20 p.m. Friday for a man, identified as 23-year-old Jose Ortiz, driving recklessly on Riggin Avenue.

Police say Ortiz failed to pull over and continued northbound on Dinuba Boulevard towards Avenue 322, starting a chase.

The officer terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.

Once terminated, the officer saw Ortiz's car attempt to turn on Avenue 326 and witnessed it crash into a tire shop and apartment complex.

No one was injured but officers say Ortiz tried to flee from the scene.

He was arrested and booked into jail.