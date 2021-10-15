crime

Man walks onto Fresno school campus with gun after allegedly shooting person downtown

EMBED <>More Videos

Man walks onto Fresno school campus with gun after downtown shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New details have been released about the armed man who showed up at a school campus in downtown Fresno on Friday.

Police have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Michael Thomas.

Investigators say he threatened to kill four people near B and Stanislaus Streets in downtown Fresno around 10:30 am.

They say he tried to shoot one of them, but the firearm malfunctioned.

As he tried to clear it, the gun went off and one victim was grazed by the bullet.

Thomas then walked to Kepler Neighborhood School, where students had just finished PE class.

Authorities say he threatened a teacher who also happens to be a former police officer.

That teacher spoke with Thomas, who then left the campus.

Police arrested him nearby moments later.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtownarrestcrimeschoolshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Action News Morning Update
Visalia Marriott Hotel worker accused of embezzlement
Fresno police searching for hit-and-run driver
1 shot near gas station in central Fresno, police say
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. foster kids forced to sleep on desks, who knew and when?
Fresno police investigating deadly assault in early October
Man found dead in orchard in Tulare County, deputies say
Threatening 'Uncle Tom' texts target Fresno St. defensive coordinator
Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
UC Merced students come up with solution to expensive farm problem
Show More
Kings County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year
Deadline approaches for SCCCD staff to be vaccinated
COVID-19 cases start to dip in Fresno Co., positivity rate still high
Social workers say kids in CPS care living in unsafe conditions
2 accused of kidnapping, shooting at suspect's ex-girlfriend
More TOP STORIES News