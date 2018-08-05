Man dead after being struck by big rig near Firebaugh

A 29-year-old man from San Jose is dead after an accident involving a big rig in Fresno County.It happened near Firebaugh at around 6 p.m.CHP says the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue, approaching Russell Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign.The big rig hauled two flatbed trailers to slam into the driver's side of the car-killing the San Jose man upon impact.The big rig driver was not injured. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to factors.