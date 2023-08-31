Man driving with bull in car pulled over in Nebraska

A driver in Nebraska was pulled over for having a bull in the passenger seat of his car.

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Police in Nebraska pulled over a driver with an unusual passenger, a full-sized watusi bull named Howdy Doody.

The Norfolk Police Division responded to a call of a man driving east on Route 275 with a watusi bull in his passenger seat, News Channel Nebraska reported.

"Well, the officers received a call reference, a car driving into town that had a cow in it. They thought that it was going to be, you know, like a calf, something smaller, something that actually fit inside the vehicle," Capt. Chad Reiman said.

And the vehicle was big enough -- technically.

SEE ALSO: Bull missing after escape from Barrington property

"As a result, the officer performed a traffic stop and address some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation," Reiman said.

The occupant of the vehicle was identified as Lee Meyer of Neligh, Nebraska.

"The officer wrote him some warnings. There were some citable issues with that situation. The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and to leave the city," Reiman said.

No one was hurt.