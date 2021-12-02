rescue

Man injured in fall down 80-foot embankment in northeast Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire Department rescued a man, after officials said he fell down a steep embankment this morning at the Save Mart Center.

Members of Fresno Fire's rescue team carried a basket, and slowly made their way down an 80-foot embankment.

Battalion Chief Dan O'Meara said the man, in his 30s, walked into the bushes and rolled down the hill toward the venue's underground entrance, before slamming into a fence.

According to O'Meara, Fresno State police officers were aware that he was charging his cell phone outside.

"They responded over here and they found him," he said.

Fire officials believe he was under the influence of some sort of substance.

First responders could see the man was hurt, but didn't know the extent of his injuries.

"We could see up top where he started rolling, which was maybe a foot or two off of the embankment," O'Meara said. "He definitely tumbled and rolled all the way down. If it wasn't for the fence at the bottom, he would have kept rolling onto the concrete."

Once the rescue team carried him up the hill, an American Ambulance crew took him to the hospital.

While this type of rescue isn't done regularly, O'Meara said it served as good practice for the department.

"We don't get a lot of these low-angle or high-angle rescues because we're Fresno. We're fairly flat," he said. "These areas do exist throughout the city. They did an outstanding job."

