Man fatally shot by deputy after attacking 3 people with machete in Hanford

Deputies responded to a home on 1st Place and Houston Avenue in Home Garden just before 8 a.m.
Officials say two men and a woman were seriously injured after a suspect attacked them with a machete. At least one of the victims was struck in the head.
All three people were transported to a local hospital.
Additional information regarding what led up to the attack was not immediately available.
Here’s the scene. Houston is closed between 10th and 1st Place. KCSO says two men and one woman were attacked by a man with a machete. They were all brought to the hospital with serious injuries. At least one struck in head. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/sPyxosHpFF— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) February 4, 2020
Authorities are investigating the attack and the officer-involved shooting.
