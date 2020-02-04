crime

Man fatally shot by deputy after attacking 3 people with machete in Hanford

Deputies responded to a home on 1st Place and Houston Avenue in Home Garden just before 8 a.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kings County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man wielding a machete after officials say he attacked three people in Hanford Tuesday morning.

Officials say two men and a woman were seriously injured after a suspect attacked them with a machete. At least one of the victims was struck in the head.

All three people were transported to a local hospital.

Additional information regarding what led up to the attack was not immediately available.



Authorities are investigating the attack and the officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

