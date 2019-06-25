Man grabs woman, takes upskirt photo in SoCal Walmart

PERRIS, Calif. -- One shopper's horrific experience has her thinking twice about ever going back to a Walmart in Perris.She says a man grabbed her leg and tried to take a picture up her skirt using a cellphone as she was buying groceries for her children.Now, she wants to warn other shoppers before he does something like this again."I can't sleep, I can't eat," said the woman, Rosa. "I think about not only my safety but the safety of my children, the safety of so many women who go in that store."The Mead Valley woman says she was shopping at the Walmart supercenter on Perris Boulevard in Perris, Friday night, around 6:30 p.m. An unknown man approached her in one of the food aisles."As he turned the corner he had this determined look in his eye, he was coming towards me."She says at first she thought he was just walking quickly, and was going to pass by.But she says the guy put his hand on her legs, and tried to take a picture up her skirt using a cellphone."Ss soon as I felt it in between my thighs, I quickly reacted and I thought what is going on here, did you seriously do that?"She says she tried to fight back, and the guy ran away.But despite her screams, she says no one jumped in to help her."I said help, help, no one did anything, I chased him, as far as I could to the doors, I saw employees, they just parted ways and said they couldn't help me as I was saying at them to help me."She called police, and has filed a report with the Perris station of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.She says the deputy who responded reviewed surveillance video, and told her it showed the man getting into a white van.Police have yet to release any surveillance video that might show the suspect. They say they're still investigating."It scared me, because I did not expect anyone to be touching my thigh inside a Walmart, while I was trying to get baking goods for my children."In response to this story, Walmart sent us this statement: "We care deeply about our customers and are frequently reviewing and strengthening our safety and security measures, and protocols. When made aware of this incident, our associates called police and waited with the customer until authorities arrived."