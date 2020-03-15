Man hit and killed by car in Fresno County after walking onto roadway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hit and killed by a jeep in Fresno County after CHP investigators say he walked out onto the roadway.

Officers say the SUV was driving eastbound on Manning near Rio Vista when it slammed into the pedestrian.

The man driving that Jeep immediately pulled over and called police.

Officers searched the area and found the man's body down an embankment near the road.

Investigators say the driver was not under the influence, but now they're looking to see if the pedestrian was impaired when he walked into traffic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycar crashfresno county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for all seniors to self-isolate, all bars to close
LIVE: Governor Gavin Newsom, state officials provide update on COVID-19 in California
Task force gives update on coronavirus pandemic in US | LIVE
Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Second person in Tulare County tests positive for COVID-19
Victim recovering in hospital after shooting in Merced County neighborhood
Show More
CHP: Parts of Highway 140 to be closed due to weather conditons
Valley businesses close doors, change procedures due to COVID-19
Man shot while walking to market in central Fresno, taken to hospital
Valley shoppers find long lines, empty shelves at grocery stores
Police: southeast Fresno stabbing case of self-defense
More TOP STORIES News