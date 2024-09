Man hospitalized after shooting in Visalia, police say

Visalia police are searching for the shooter who wounded a man outside a nonprofit.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for the shooter who wounded a man outside a nonprofit.

Officers found the victim near Dinuba Boulevard and Prospect Avenue around 11:45 Wednesday morning.

The man told police he was hit with gunfire while in the crosswalk near the Bethlehem Center.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

So far, a suspect description has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Visalia Police.