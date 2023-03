It happened before midnight at Miller Avenue and Road 130 -- that's near Palm Elementary School in Orosi.

Man hospitalized after shooting near Tulare County school, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Tulare County.

Deputies are now working to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

They have not yet said what led up to the shooting.

The victim was flown to a nearby hospital, and his condition has not been released.