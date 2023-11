A man is being treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning fire at a Visalia home.

Firefighters were called to the house on Elowin Court near Rono before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

They say the adult son of the homeowner was using a microwave in his bedroom when the fire started.

Crews were able to put it out quickly.

There is smoke and water damage to the home.

The residents will not be able to return until repairs are complete.