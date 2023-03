A man was hospitalized and a suspect was arrested after Fresno police were called to Belmont Avenue and First Street shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in Central Fresno.

Police were called to Belmont Avenue and First Street shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday.

They say there was a disturbance between two men, and one of them was stabbed.

Officers detained the suspect, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

There's no word on his condition.

Police are still working to figure out a motive for the attack.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.