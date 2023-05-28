WATCH VIDEOS

Man hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Kings County

Sunday, May 28, 2023 11:25PM
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man has been hospitalized following a suspected DUI crash in Kings County.

California Highway Patrol Officers were called to Highway 41 and Utica Avenue at 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a 26-year-old man was traveling east on Utica when, for an unknown reason, he made an unsafe right turn onto a dirt shoulder.

The driver crashed and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Officers suspect the driver was driving under the influence.

