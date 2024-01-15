Man hospitalized after truck involved in hit-and-run crash rolls into bus stop in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is expected to be okay after a truck involved in a hit-and-run crash rolled into a southeast Fresno bus stop.

It happened on South Maple and East Church Avenues at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a pickup truck on the side of a convenience store.

Investigators determined a dark sedan was traveling south on Maple when it collided with the back of the pickup truck. The truck then lost control and crashed into a bus stop on the side of the convenience store.

A man in his 40s was standing next to the bus stop when the truck collided with him, pinning him underneath the truck.

He was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Officers were able to find the driver of the sedan on South Winery Avenue and detained them.

The driver of the sedan could face charges including felony hit and run.

