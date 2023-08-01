Man escapes courtroom, recaptured after injuring himself in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is back in Fresno County Sheriff's deputies' custody after escaping from a courtroom Tuesday.

Deputies say the man was being placed into handcuffs in the courtroom, he took off running.

He then made his way to a stairwell and eventually out of the building.

The man then ran to the bus stop on Van Ness Avenue and got in a bus but deputies were able to catch up.

He was taken into custody shortly after and was given medical attention for an unknown injury.

Sheriff's deputies did not provide the suspect's name or what he was in court for.

