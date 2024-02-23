Man found dead in Fresno County identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified a man who was found dead along the side of a road in Fresno County over the weekend.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Dominic Greco's body was found around 4:30 pm Sunday near Chestnut and Harvard avenues.

Officials say Greco's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are still working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rudy Tafoya at (559) 600-8207.

You can also remain anonymous by submitting a tip through Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. You may be eligible for a cash reward.