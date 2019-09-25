Man killed in three-car crash north of Sanger: CHP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that left one man dead and another injured.

CHP says the crash happened at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Belmont and Newmark.

According to officers, the driver of red Ford F-150 was heading westbound on Belmont Avenue when he attempted to make a left hand turn onto Newmark.

Investigators say the Ford turned right into the path of a Chevy truck. The driver of the Chevy could not stop in time and slammed into the passenger side of the Ford.

As a result of the crash, the 56-year-old male passenger in the Ford died and the 34-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Another car was involved when it was sideswiped by one of the trucks, thankfully that driver on suffered minor injuries.

The driver the Chevy was not transported to the hospital but officers say the 27-year-old woman did suffer minor injuries as well.
