Suspect shot and killed by Los Banos police officers

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after he was shot and killed by Los Banos police officers Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a house on H Street near 2nd Street at 9:14 a.m. for reports a man was trespassing in the home's backyard.

When officers arrived, they said they found the man still in the backyard and waving around a handgun.

Los Banos Police say during the course of the contact with the alleged trespasser, officers shot the man at least once.

Officers tried to provide medical aid until paramedics arrived but the suspect died at the scene.

The status of the officers involved in the shooting is not known but none of the officers were injured.

The Los Banos Police Department is investigating the incident, along with the Merced County District Attorney's Office and the California Department of Justice.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.