Man killed in shootout in northwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities say a domestic dispute led to a shooting that killed a man and sent a teen to the hospital in Fresno over the weekend.

Fresno police say an officer on patrol heard gunshots around 12:20 pm Sunday near Ashlan and Fruit.

The patrolling officer found 38-year-old Deandre Jackson with a gunshot wound in a nearby apartment complex.

He later died at the hospital.

Investigators say that Jackson initiated the shootout with other people in a car, including the teenager.

After the shooting, the car left the scene and dropped off the 16-year-old at a house on Norwich Avenue near Marks Avenue.

Officers say the teen had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Detectives say video surveillance has helped piece together clues, but the investigation remains active.

Longtime neighbors like Randy Smith, who have raised children in the area, now say the shootout has left them with uncertainty.

Police are still looking for at least two other people who were in the car with the teenager.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

