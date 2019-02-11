Man shot and killed over weekend in Downtown Fresno identified

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have identified the man shot and killed in Downtown Fresno Sunday as 25-year-old Jevente Hodge of Fresno.Witnesses reported hearing one gunshot at Divisadero and Broadway at almost 4 a.m. and officers found a body in the alleyway behind Lum's Chop Suey. Fresno police blocked off several roads as they investigated."The call we got was a gunshot heard, a man down or a subject down, and a subject running from the scene down the alley eastbound towards Broadway," said Lt. Joe Gomez of the Fresno Police Department.Authorities say they are still searching for the suspect.