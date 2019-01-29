Man trapped under truck while working on it; Parlier police rescue him

Firefighters are on scene of a vehicle accident on the 8600 of S. Milton Ave in the City of Parlier with EMS and @parlierpolice. Person trapped under vehicle with serious injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ddAX6paVLq — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) January 30, 2019

Doctors are working to save a 58-year-old man who was crushed by the weight of his own truck Tuesday evening in Parlier.It happened while he was working on his vehicle in the front yard of this home on south Milton Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.It looks like the truck may have been elevated by bricks one for some reason it came crashing down trapping the victim underneath.A family member called 911. Police got to the scene first. They say there was no car jack nearby, so it took a little bit to get the man free.Officers tried to give him CPR. When the fire department arrived they also tried to resuscitate him.He has been taken to a local hospital but his injuries at this time are still unknown.Police say they're still looking into how this accident happened.