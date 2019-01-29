ACCIDENT

Man trapped under truck while working on it; Parlier police rescue him

EMBED </>More Videos

Man trapped under truck while working on it; Parlier police rescue him

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Doctors are working to save a 58-year-old man who was crushed by the weight of his own truck Tuesday evening in Parlier.

It happened while he was working on his vehicle in the front yard of this home on south Milton Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

It looks like the truck may have been elevated by bricks one for some reason it came crashing down trapping the victim underneath.

A family member called 911. Police got to the scene first. They say there was no car jack nearby, so it took a little bit to get the man free.

Officers tried to give him CPR. When the fire department arrived they also tried to resuscitate him.

He has been taken to a local hospital but his injuries at this time are still unknown.

Police say they're still looking into how this accident happened.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian injuredpedestrian struckParlierFresno County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACCIDENT
Traffic on northbound Clovis Avenue shut down for injury crash
Child accidentally shoots mom outside Southern California preschool
Bicyclist hit and killed by vehicle in Southwest Fresno
Northbound Hwy 41 and westbound Hwy 180 shut after multiple-car accident
Semi-truck hits apartment, hydrant in Clovis
More accident
Top Stories
339 people arrested in statewide human trafficking sting
Fresno's homeless population grows over 30-percent in 2 years
Ripple effects of PG&E bankruptcy filing could stretch far
Juror remembers convicting man accused of killing Fresno mother in previous felony
Former Tulare hospital manager accused of stealing $3 million
Increase in shootings in Los Banos; police as for public's cooperation
New southern white rhino calf born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Fresno State now home to Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute
Show More
Californian lawmakers request investigation into gas surcharge
Local invention helps get every drop of your favorite product out of bottle
Central California Food Bank hosts food giveaway for federal workers
One person killed in crash near Valley Children's Hospital
Driver killed after crashing into garbage truck in Mariposa
More News