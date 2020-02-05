crime

Man who attacked 3 people with machete in Kings Co. identified by authorities

By
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Kings County deputies were called to the area of Houston Avenue & First Place in Home Garden.

It's where a man, identified as 26-year-old Dominque Anderson, assaulted three people with a machete.

Deputies parked on Houston and confronted Anderson, who was armed with a knife, on First Place, telling him to get down and drop the weapon.

But sheriff's officials say he didn't listen and charged at officers with the knife. A deputy then shot him.

After he was shot, Anderson stood up, grabbed the machete and charged at the deputies again. Officials say several shots were fired at Anderson and he died at the scene.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 26-year-old Dominic Anderson.



"He tried to kill three people," says Kings County Sheriff's Commander Mark Bevens. "Tried to kill three people before he tried to kill the police this morning."

Bevens says the suspect attacked two men and a woman with a machete. At least one was hit in the head and all were brought to the hospital.

Family members tell Action News that one of the victims was Anderson's brother.

"It's hard to believe that it happened," says Jose Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says he was sitting in his car when he saw the deputy take aim and shoot Anderson. He thinks he heard seven or eight shots and saw Anderson fall to the ground.

Later, Gonzalez heard that he may have attacked people with the machete.

"Seems weird that he would have a weapon like that," Gonzalez said. "I don't know what caused it or what started it or anything."

Gonzalez has seen Anderson before and believes he was homeless and had mental health issues.

"He was always talking to himself, but he minded his own business, you know," Gonzalez said.

Family members agree that Anderson kept to himself, and add that he was a good person.

But they say he hasn't acted like himself for years.

Officials identified the three victims as Anderson's brother, Jamal Anderson, Eric Hawthorne and Jennifer Angelucci. They were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and are expected to be OK.

The sheriff's office says they will be conducting their own investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordkings countykings countycrimeattackmachete
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Woman doused in flammable liquid, lit on fire: Police
Merced leaders working to improve neighborhood previously plagued by violent crime
Inmate dies after attack by cellmate at Delano prison
Woman stole 7 bottles of alcohol from Rite Aid store, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews battle large fire at Chowchilla hardware store
Police arrest suspect in Merced shooting that left 4 teens hospitalized
Fresno PD release bodycam video showing teen with autism being handcuffed
Madera Co. sheriff's deputy helps woman he grew up with deliver baby at home
Gang sweep leads to arrest of 3 suspects in connection to Cutler murder
Murder charges filed against suspect in SW Fresno shooting
Full Iowa Caucus results still not in; Buttigieg, Sanders lead in partial results
Show More
Farmworker dies after being run over by tractor in Tulare County
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
Key witness in Pete Garcia case had bad feeling at house party
Raging fire destroys Fresno County business
Fresno PD release 911 call after handcuffing teen with autism
More TOP STORIES News