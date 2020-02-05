Man who attacked 3 people with machete in Kings Co. identified by authorities

The Kings County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 26-year-old Dominic Anderson.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Kings County deputies were called to the area of Houston Avenue & First Place in Home Garden.It's where a man, identified as 26-year-old Dominque Anderson, assaulted three people with a machete.Deputies parked on Houston and confronted Anderson, who was armed with a knife, on First Place, telling him to get down and drop the weapon.But sheriff's officials say he didn't listen and charged at officers with the knife. A deputy then shot him.After he was shot, Anderson stood up, grabbed the machete and charged at the deputies again. Officials say several shots were fired at Anderson and he died at the scene."He tried to kill three people," says Kings County Sheriff's Commander Mark Bevens. "Tried to kill three people before he tried to kill the police this morning."Bevens says the suspect attacked two men and a woman with a machete. At least one was hit in the head and all were brought to the hospital.Family members tell Action News that one of the victims was Anderson's brother."It's hard to believe that it happened," says Jose Gonzalez.Gonzalez says he was sitting in his car when he saw the deputy take aim and shoot Anderson. He thinks he heard seven or eight shots and saw Anderson fall to the ground.Later, Gonzalez heard that he may have attacked people with the machete."Seems weird that he would have a weapon like that," Gonzalez said. "I don't know what caused it or what started it or anything."Gonzalez has seen Anderson before and believes he was homeless and had mental health issues."He was always talking to himself, but he minded his own business, you know," Gonzalez said.Family members agree that Anderson kept to himself, and add that he was a good person.But they say he hasn't acted like himself for years.Officials identified the three victims as Anderson's brother, Jamal Anderson, Eric Hawthorne and Jennifer Angelucci. They were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and are expected to be OK.The sheriff's office says they will be conducting their own investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.