Police investigating possible marijuana grow after northwest Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a possible marijuana grow after a fire burned through the roof of a northwest Fresno home.A house on Indianapolis and Lorna Avenues caught fire around 8:30 Monday night.Firefighters put out flames burning in the attic and that's when they found materials that could be connected to a grow.Police are investigating whether that operation was legal or not.The two people who lived in the home are now displaced.