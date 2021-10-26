Police investigating possible marijuana grow after northwest Fresno house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigating possible pot grow after NW Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a possible marijuana grow after a fire burned through the roof of a northwest Fresno home.

A house on Indianapolis and Lorna Avenues caught fire around 8:30 Monday night.

Firefighters put out flames burning in the attic and that's when they found materials that could be connected to a grow.

Police are investigating whether that operation was legal or not.

The two people who lived in the home are now displaced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnomarijuanahouse fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Show More
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News