1 shot to death, 2 injured in Mariposa County dispute between illegal marijuana growers

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was killed and two people injured in what Mariposa County authorities describe as an altercation between illegal marijuana growers.Mariposa County sheriff's detectives say the shooting happened in the Stumpfield Mountain Rd area late Saturday evening.They say one of the victims was declared dead at the site of the shooting, while the two others with gunshot wounds drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment.The sheriff's office says this is the second illegal grow in the area it has been called to where weapons have been involved.The California Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit out of Fresno is responding to the area to help investigate.