Annual Mariposa Butterfly Festival returns this weekend

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. -- The annual Butterfly Festival returns to the community of Mariposa this weekend.

The fun kicks off with a parade in Downtown Mariposa on Saturday morning at 10.

Then, you can head to the fairgrounds for the release of the butterflies brought up by local students.

"A lot of the kids in schools raise the butterflies in their classes for parts of the year," explained Jacob Hawley, operations manager at the Mariposa County Visitor Center. "This is the time where they release the butterflies. It's a fun day for the families to come out and check it out."

The festival includes a Classic Car and Motorcycle show, sky-diving demonstrations, live music, and much more.

The fun runs from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $5 and children under 12 are free.