Man accused of killing woman in Mariposa County pleads not guilty to felony murder

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of killing a woman in Mariposa County has pleaded not guilty to felony murder.

Justin Bolton has been charged in the death of Wendy Pullins.

On June 15, 2022, Wendy was reported missing after not showing up to work.

Later that September, Mariposa County Sheriff's deputies found her Jeep in a rural part of the county.

A homicide investigation was then opened in September of this year after test results confirmed a large amount of Wendy's blood was found in her Jeep.

Last week, police arrested Bolton in Mendocino County.

A judge ordered Tuesday morning that he be held with no bail.

He's due back in court on February 20, 2024.