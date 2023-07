The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say was in possession of child pornography.

Mariposa man arrested for possession of child pornography, deputies say

Friday morning, detectives arrested 53-year-old Brian Foutch.

Members of the sheriff's office who are also part of the internet crimes against children task force received information that Foutch accessed or uploaded child sexual abuse material.

Foutch was booked into the Mariposa County Jail. He is being held on a $60,000 bail.