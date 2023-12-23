Family donates pajamas to Fresno domestic violence victims in honor of late woman

The Marjaree Mason Center is currently serving some 600 people in various capacities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One Valley family is turning a tragedy into joy for hundreds of women and children at Fresno's Marjaree Mason Center.

In 2021, Michelle Johnson was killed while trying to help a friend get out of a violent relationship. That friend also lost her life.

Johnson's family says she always put others first.

"Michelle was always kind-hearted, had a big-big heart, and she always helped people in need, even when she didn't have a lot," said Glynna Fenske, Johnson's mother.

But Johnson's kind heart got her killed.

"April of 2021, our daughter Michelle Johnson was murdered while she was trying to save and rescue her friend in a domestic violence situation," said Fenske.

Johnson was trying to protect 21-year-old Charlotte Ethridge when detectives say Charlotte's boyfriend shot and killed them both.

Now, Johnson's family wants to offer comfort to domestic violence victims to remember her.

In partnership with Resort Life Carts, they handed out pajamas to women and children at the Marjaree Mason Center.

"We figure what better way on a cold winter, Christmassy night, to feel better than to be in warm jammies," said Fenske.

The Marjaree Mason Center is serving around 600 individuals right now, and oftentimes, victims come to them with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

"When you are fleeing your home in the middle of the night, you're not thinking about grabbing your most comfortable outfit that makes you feel cozy and warm and safe. Pajamas are something that you put on at the end of the day to exhale," said Ashlee Wolf, Director of philanthropy with the Marjaree Mason Center.

People across the community donated PJs and money to this heartwarming holiday drive, providing the kind of comfort Michelle gave to others.

But the work does not stop here.

"The need is not going away. Domestic violence cases are rising. Unfortunately, I think the need will always be there," said Fenske.

Johnson's parents say this was the first time they held this donation drive, but they already plan on doing it again.

The suspect in the double murder case has his next court hearing on March 7th.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.