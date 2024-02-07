What is teen dating violence? Marjaree Mason Center shares guide on healthy relationships

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a sad reality, but according to the Marjaree Mason Center, teen dating violence is happening in Fresno County.

"We have a high number of teen dating violence here in the in the county," said Jessica Sailor, Prevention and Education manager "So really being educated on what that looks like, because I think a lot of times, it's a misconception that it's physical."

Sailor said teen dating violence can also be sexual, verbal or emotional abuse.

"A girl was blamed because her boyfriend lost the football game, and it was her fault because she wasn't sitting where she was supposed to," she shared. "So it's just this game of 'I'm gonna make you feel as little as possible.'"

Teen dating violence can leave deep scars.

"If you're more likely to be in a teen dating violence relationship, then you're more likely to be in an adult domestic violence relationship," Sailor said.

In an effort to prevent long-term abuse, the Marjaree Mason Center has partnered with 26 area high schools and 11 middle schools for the KNOW MORE program.

Joshua Gonzalez joined two months ago because he wants to help others his age.

"It's about teens who have been in a sort of domestic relationship," explained Gonzalez. "Let's say the boyfriend was hitting the girlfriend. The girlfriend has every right to call the KNOW MORE program and seek the help that she deserves."

According to Sailor, many young people get their idea of a relationship from social media, movies or at home.

KNOW MORE promotes what a healthy relationship actually looks like. In the program's online guide, it states a healthy relationship is supportive, caring, patient, fun and includes independence.

"You don't have to be the next person to be in an unhealthy relationship," Sailor said. "You can make changes to, then, better your relationship moving forward."

More information and resources are available on KNOW MORE's website, Facebook and Instagram.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.