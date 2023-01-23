Local leaders react to the Monterey Park Massacre

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While the Monterey Park massacre happened more than 200 miles away from Fresno, its impact is being felt by many in our community.

"We had a really big loss in the community, a really big tremendous loss," Brenda Manyvanh says.

Manyvanh is the student coordinator for the Cross-Cultural & Gender Center at Fresno State.

She says she woke up to her mom and dad sharing the news of another mass shooting.

First sad then confused, seeing that the suspect could be Asian American.

"It hurts to see that it was one of our own peers, one of our siblings, going against our community," Manyvanh says.

Manyvanh says it shows the complex struggle the AAPI community faces.

And she says that's why she's speaking out about the adversity Asian Americans go through every day.

"It's fighting to be looked at individually. It's fighting to be properly represented," Manyvanh says.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is sharing his condolences with the AAPI community after this horrific shooting.

"It's unfortunate that this did occur, and we mourn the losses of the lives that were lost," Dyer says.

He also wants residents to know that his office is working to make sure the city is safe.

"We've taken steps as a city to monitor intelligence, to be in communication with local law enforcement and national law enforcement," Dyer says.